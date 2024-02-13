Moeen Ali shines with the ball in the ongoing BPL 2024 match between Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians as he picks a hat-trick in the game handing Comilla Victorians a solid victory. Chattogram Challengers were chasing a huge score of 240 and with four overs remaining they needed 75 runs to win with three wickets remaining. Moeen came on to attack and dismissed Shohidul Islam, Ak-Amin and Bilal Khan to scalp the hat-trick and seal the game for Comilla. PSL 2024 Trophy Unveiled in Lahore Ahead of Ninth Edition of T20 Tournament (See Pics).

Moeen Ali Dismisses Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin and Bilal Khan in Consecutive Deliveries

A hat-trick for Moeen Ali! What a special player this guy is 🫡 . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/BzP7xNhcdh — FanCode (@FanCode) February 13, 2024

