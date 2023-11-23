Mohammed Siraj broke down in tears when India lost the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia. Alongside others, he was visibly disappointed to miss out on the trophy after such a good campaign. Now, Siraj shares a post on social media, penning down a heartfelt message for the fans, also revealing how heartbroken he is after the loss. Siraj was reflected on Team India's journey in the competition in his post. ‘Still Hurts’ Days After World Cup 2023 Final Loss, KL Rahul Shares Emotional Post.

Mohammed Siraj Pens Down Emotional Note

Our campaign did not end like we wanted it too but representing India is the biggest honour and moment of pride for me. All I have ever wanted to do is represent my country. Heartbroken! Words can’t express the disappointment and hurt. It’s been a tough loss to take. This time… pic.twitter.com/cRwte02Jv4 — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 23, 2023

