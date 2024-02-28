Gujarat Titans signed Jharkhand cricketer Robin Minz as their new wicketkeeper-batter in the IPL 2024 auction. The promising youngster is a hard hitter and has impressed in age group cricket. Robin's father works in Ranchi airport as security staff. Shubman Gill, who has been appointed Gujarat Titans captain, gave a surprise visit to Robin's father while leaving the Ranchi airport after the fourth Test and had a friendly conversation. Fans loved his gesture and made the video viral on social media. Robin Minz Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About First Tribal Cricketer From Jharkhand In Indian Premier League Picked By GT for INR 3.6 Crore at IPL 2024 Auction.

Shubman Gill Conversation With Robin Minz's Father

Shubman Gill Instagram Story

Subhman Gill Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @shubmangill/Instagram)

