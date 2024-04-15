SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored their third 200+ score in the IPL 2024 season as they smashed Royal Challengers Hyderabad (RCB) to record 287 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15. Heinrich Klaasen scored 67 runs off 31 balls and hit seven sixes. On one occasion he smashed the ball out of the ground with a 106 m six. This is the longest six record in the IPL 2024 season. Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders and Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants also hit 106m sixes. Sunrisers Hyderabad Achieve Record of Most Sixes Hit in an IPL Innings, Attain Feat With 22 Maximums During RCB vs SRH Match in IPL 2024.

Massive hit by Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen Hits Joint-Longest Six of IPL 2024 Measuring 106 Metres

Heinrich Klaasen delivers the joint longest six - 106m.#RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/BMUYs5aa1M — 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 (@cric_insiderr) April 15, 2024

