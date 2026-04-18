Heinrich Klaasen produced a moment of individual brilliance, taking a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre. During the SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad, the Sunrisers' wicket-keeper secured a breakthrough that shifted the game's momentum, having earlier dropped Mhatre on duck. Struggling with a hamstring issue, Mhatre went for the drive against Nitish Reddy; however, Klaasen stuck his hand out at mid-off and caught hold of the ball. You can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard.

Heinrich Klaasen Takes A Spendid Catch

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