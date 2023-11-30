Yuzvendra Chahal didn't find a place in the Team India ODI squad in the Asia Cup 2023, India vs Australia series and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. After a period of prolonged absence, he has found a place in the ODI squad of Team India for the upcoming South Africa. Upon selection, Chahal shared a post on social media with the caption 'Here we go again'. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rested From South Africa ODI and T20I Series On Request, Mohammed Shami's Availability Subject to Fitness.

Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts After Selection in Team India ODI Squad

Here we go AGAIN! 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/x4l3Yk91Ee — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 30, 2023

