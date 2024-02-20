Former England captain Nasser Hussain immediately went on to shut Ben Duckett's 'Bazball' claim on Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant century in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. Ben Duckett has said, "Bazball is responsible for Jaiswal's fiery performance in the 3rd Test and we should take some credit." To this Nasser Hussain in interaction with SkySports said, "He has not learnt from you, He has learnt from his upbringing and all the hard yards he had to put in while growing up and from IPL. If anything lads I will look up to him and learn from him." 'Bat Ke Edge Ka Middle' Commentator Aakash Chopra's Unique Description of Sarfaraz Khan's Defensive Shot in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Goes Viral! (Watch Video)

'The comment about Jaiswal having learnt from us… if anything England should be learning from him' 🇮🇳🗯️ Head to YouTube for the full Sky Sports Cricket podcast! pic.twitter.com/9vcGUNhl89 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 19, 2024

