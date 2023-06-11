India have lost a second consecutive WTC final, this time at the Oval against Australia by a massive margin of 209 runs. They have now won no major ICC trophies since the 2013 Champions Trophy. One of the match officials Kumar Dharmasena was spotted clicking a selfie with losing captain Rohit Sharma. Kumar Dharmasena has previously also clicked picture with losing teams during the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup. Fans spot it and make the picture viral on social media. WTC 2023 Final: 'Let Ourselves Down A Little Bit With How We Bowled' Admits Rohit Sharma.

