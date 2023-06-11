India have lost a second consecutive WTC final, this time at the Oval against Australia by a massive margin of 209 runs. They have now won no major ICC trophies since the 2013 Champions Trophy. One of the match officials Kumar Dharmasena was spotted clicking a selfie with losing captain Rohit Sharma. Kumar Dharmasena has previously also clicked picture with losing teams during the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup. Fans spot it and make the picture viral on social media. WTC 2023 Final: 'Let Ourselves Down A Little Bit With How We Bowled' Admits Rohit Sharma.

Mandatory Kumar Dharmasena selfie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S3BA7EVhk1 — Abi (@IamAbi18) June 11, 2023

Kumar Dharmasena nd his selfies are ice cold indeed 🔥 Chahe koi bhi jeete, bhai ko ICC final ke baad selfie chahiye 🤣 #WTCFinals # pic.twitter.com/tlp7THQ7PD — Bibhu (@Bibhu224) June 11, 2023

Everything is temporary Kumar Dharmasena selfie with losing captain is permanent 🏆#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/6QLb10TDxY — ImRaN💫✨ (@oyee_imran) June 11, 2023

#KumarDharmasena’s selfies with the losing team captains of ICC finals 😀 pic.twitter.com/U48mkG1796 — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) June 11, 2023

Kumar Dharmasena taking selfies with losing teams after ICC finals. His smile has gotten bigger after each year 😭 #WTC2023Final pic.twitter.com/IDxhXA51Sa — Haider Khan (@haiderkhaan0800) June 11, 2023

