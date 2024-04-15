Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling took some hammering as the SunRisers Hyderabad side cruised to 287 runs in the first innings of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match. Travis Head led the team with his maiden century in the IPL, while Heinrich Klassen contributed 67 runs off 31 deliveries. In the closing stages of the innings, SRH captain Aiden Markram scored 32 from 17 balls while Abdul Shamad scored 32 in 10 balls. SRH batters smashed 22 sixes and 19 fours in the inning. Explosive SRH had already scored 277 runs against Mumbai Indians earlier this season. Travis Head Scores Fourth Fastest Century in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat Off 39 Balls During RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

SRH Sets New Record

