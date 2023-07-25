We have seen over the years how cricketers find different ways under pressure to mess up run-out chances despite them being as easy as they can be. This time it happens in Global T20 Canada, as a bowler receives a throw with both batters on the Striker's end and yet somehow misses the gathering, hits the stumps without the ball and the ball goes wide hitting his finger giving the batter enough time to return to the safety of the crease. Donald Trump Lookalike Plays Street Cricket, England’s Barmy Army Shares Viral Video.

Bowler Scoffs Up Easy Run-Out Chance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)