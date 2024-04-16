Cricket is one of the most followed sports in India and during the Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, many interesting and funny videos surface on the internet. These videos highlight fan’s love for the team, player and sport. In a recent viral video, a fan was seen using household equipment to get a feel of ‘leather ball’ cricket. He used a frying pan as a bat, a piece of plastic container as a helmet and even ‘modified’ pads from other household equipment. The caption of the video also adds a fun element to the video. Watch the video below. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad in High-Scoring IPL 2024 Contest.

Fan Uses Household Equipment to Replicate Cricket Gears

Her : He must be busy with another girl. Meanwhile Him: pic.twitter.com/5QfuiwtGjp — Aman_Chain 🇮🇳 (@Amanprabhat9) April 13, 2024

