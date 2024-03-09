Shubman Gill and Jonny Bairstow engaged in an intense verbal exchange on Day 3 of the India vs England fifth Test in Dharamshala on March 9. The two players exchanged a few words after the Englishman had come out to bat with his side tottering at 90/3. Stump microphone caught the conversation which broke out over Gill exchanging a few words with James Anderson earlier on in the match and Bairstow brought it up, asking "What did you say to Jimmy about retiring and then he got you out next ball?" Gill responded saying, "So what...he can get me out after my 100." He went to ask Bairstow how many centuries he got in India and Bairstow closed the conversation saying, "How many have you scored, fullstop." Ravi Ashwin Surpasses Anil Kumble To Take Most Five-Wicket Hauls for India in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Shubman Gill, Jonny Bairstow Engage in Intense Exchange of Words

