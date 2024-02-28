Afghanistan will lock horns against Ireland in a one-off Test match which will begin from Wednesday, February 28. AFG vs IRE one-off Test match will be played at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, UAE and has a scheduled start time of 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Afghanistan vs Ireland one-off Test 2024 will broadcast live on Eurosport Network, hence fans can watch the match on Eurosport Channel on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the live streaming of AFG vs IRE one-off Test 2024 on the FanCode app and website at the cost of the subscription fee. NZ vs AUS 2024: New Zealand Lose Injured Opener Devon Conway for First Test Against Australia.

Afghanistan vs Ireland One-off Test

𝐈𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰! 🤩 AfghanAtalan are all set to begin the one-off Test match against Ireland tomorrow at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvIRE2024 pic.twitter.com/nnPNmD3qJk — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 27, 2024

