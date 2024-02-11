Australia would eye a series win when they lock horns with West Indies in the second game of the three-match series, on Sunday, February 11. The AUS vs WI 2nd T20I will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it will start from February 11. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the West Indies tour of Australia and the AUS vs WI 2nd T20I 2024 live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Angry Alzarri Joseph Gives Death Stare to His Teammates After They Do Not Attempt Catch During AUS vs WI 1st T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I 2024

Just 1️⃣2️⃣ hours away from the 2nd T20I!#AuSvWI pic.twitter.com/9BzW87qOCH — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 10, 2024

