Australia and West Indies meet in the third and final match of what has been a fascinating three-game T20I series so far. The AUS vs WI 3rd T20I will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth and it starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). With Star Sports as the official broadcast partner of the AUS vs WI T20I series, the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Fans can also watch the AUS vs WI 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Bizarre! Umpire Gives Alzarri Joseph Not Out Despite Falling Short of Crease As Australian Cricketers Didn't Appeal For Run-Out During AUS vs WI 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

AUS vs WI 3rd T20I 2024

