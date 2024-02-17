South Africa Women vs Australia Women one-of-Test had been a great show by the hosts. They put up a massive batting performance and also dominated with the ball. Day two was all about Australia building an incredible 499-run first-innings lead over South Africa then picking up three quick wickets. Tazmin Brits and Delmi Tucker dug in late to see the visitors through to stumps on 67-3. The proceedings at WACA begin at 08:30 am IST. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Australia Women vs South Africa Women Cricket Match on Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. AUS-w vs SA-W Cricket Match live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar App. HCA Suspends Hyderabad Women’s Team Head Coach Vidyuth Jaisimha for Allegedly Drinking Alchohol in Team Bus and Misbehaving With Cricketers.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Cricket Match

Day Three underway at the WACA with Australia hunting the seven wickets they need to wrap up a massive Test win Follow the action with our live blog #AUSvSA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 17, 2024

