How To Watch BAN vs SL, 1st T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match With Time in IST

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be looking forward to give their all as it will be an important series before the T20 World Cup. Scroll down for live streaming and telecast details.

    How To Watch BAN vs SL, 1st T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match With Time in IST

    Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be looking forward to give their all as it will be an important series before the T20 World Cup. Scroll down for live streaming and telecast details.

    Socially Team Latestly| Mar 04, 2024 05:10 PM IST

    Bangladesh is ready to face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. The first match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on Monday, March 4 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh. The BAN vs SL 1st T20I 2024 has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster the BAN vs SL T20I series 2024 will not be telecasted on TV. But fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs SL T20I 2024 series on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Shakib Al Hasan Left Out of T20, ODI Squads of Bangladesh Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour Due to Eye Problem.

    BAN vs SL 1st T20I 2024

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

