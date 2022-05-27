Sri Lanka will look to pick remaining Bangladesh wickets as soon as possible and win series. The day five of the second Test takes place on Thursday, May 27. The day's play is scheduled to get underway at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match, unfortunately, would not be available for live telecast in India. Indian fans can watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app. Gazi TV would provide live telecast of the game in Bangladesh.

🇧🇩v🇱🇰 | 2nd Test | Day 4 | Stumps Bangladesh in big trouble, losing four wickets in the final session. Can @mushfiqur15 & @LittonOfficial be heroes again? Bangladesh: 34-4 Catch all the action from the #BANvSL 2nd Test, LIVE on #FanCode.👉 https://t.co/eQlIQ7Ushj — FanCode (@FanCode) May 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)