Bhutan has been part of two games in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 and lost both contests. Their campaign was initiated with a 16-run defeat over Indonesia. Later, their struggle continued with an eight-wicket loss over Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Cambodia bagged two consecutive wins in the Qualifiers. However, in the main campaign, they bagged one win and lost the other. The exciting game starts at 12:20 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 5, 2024. Sadly there is no official broadcaster for the tournament, but fans can watch the Bhutan vs Cambodia ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 match Live streaming on the FanCode App. Fans Accuse PSL Franchise Islamabad United of Copying Jersey Designs from Football Kits Ahead of Pakistan Super League 2024.

Bhutan vs Cambodia ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Live on FanCode App

Get ready for a cricket extravaganza tomorrow as Saudi Arabia takes on Indonesia and Bhutan takes on Cambodia. Watch Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia at: https://t.co/Uz9dwj9wzw Watch Bhutan vs Cambodia live at: https://t.co/CctUlAK1qw #ACCMensChallengerCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/qTZ0kTc3eH — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 4, 2024

