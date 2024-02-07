Bhutan lost all three games in the competition so far at ranked at the bottom of Group A. Similarly, Maldives were bottom of the table of Group B with three losses in three games. This should be an exciting match. The exciting game starts at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 7, 2024. Sadly there is no official broadcaster for the tournament, but fans can watch the Bhutan vs Maldives ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 match Live streaming on the FanCode App. Stunner! Marnus Labuschagne Takes a Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Keacy Carty in AUS vs WI 3rd ODI 2024

Bhutan vs Maldives ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Live on FanCode App

Experience the thrilling showdown as Indonesia takes on Thailand for the 5th/6th place and Bhutan faces off against Maldives for the 7th/8th place. Watch Indonesia vs Thailand at: https://t.co/egP0jorHrU Watch Bhutan vs Maldives at: https://t.co/RNW6MDwdpM#ACCMensChallengerCup pic.twitter.com/d7JIveNb3a — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 6, 2024

