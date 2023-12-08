Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers concluded their round-robin games with a loss but managed to stay in the title race following their better performances in previous games. Bangla Tigers (BT) defeated the Gladiators (DG) in their previous encounter bettering their head-to-head match-up to two (BT)-three (DG) With no room for error, Deccan Gladiators will look to avenge this season’s and book place in the second qualifier. The nail-biting game will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi, at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the tournament, while OTT lovers can enjoy the game on Jio Cinema. Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Mohammad Nabi Helps Bangla Tigers To Beat Chennai Braves; Delhi Bulls Lose Against Team Abu Dhabi

Deccn Gladiator’s Assistant Coach Keith Ingram on last game loss

Game 7 did not go our way, but the Gladiators are known to always come back even stronger! Our assistant coach Keith Ingram talks about today’s match in the post match analysis#DeccanDilSe 🏆🏆🏆#DakshinKiDahaad #HumHaiDakshin #CricketsFastestFormat #InAbuDhabi #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/3wtAbThhDS — Deccan Gladiators (@TeamDGladiators) December 7, 2023

