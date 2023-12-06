Delhi Bulls would aim to make a comeback in the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 when they take on Northern Warriors on December 6. The Delhi Bulls were bowled out for just 31 runs in their last match and would hope to have a better performance with the bat in hand. Sports 18 2 will provide live telecast of the match and fans, who are interested in watching Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors live streaming, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Hamza Saleem Dar Hits 193 Runs Off Just 43 Balls, Slams 22 Sixes to Register Highest Individual Score in a T10 Match During European Cricket Series.

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors

