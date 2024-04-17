Gujarat Titans won just two of the last three matches and stand at the number six position with six points. Delhi Capitals won two matches so far and are in ninth place in the IPL 2024 points table. The Titans have won two previous encounters against the Delhi side while The Capitals have secured just one win against the Gujarat franchise. The match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the GT vs DC match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the GT vs DC Match is available on the JioCinema App. Jos Buttler Talks About Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Being Iconic Finishers After His Blistering Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Clash, Says ‘I Just Applied the Same Tonight’

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live

