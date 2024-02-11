India will be aiming to win a sixth ICC U19 World Cup title when they lock horns against Australia in the final on Sunday, February 11. The IND U19 vs AUS U19 match will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni and it will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 and the India vs Australia final live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans can also watch the IND U19 vs AUS U19 live streaming online for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Winners List: Check Previous Champions of Under-19 Men’s CWC.

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live

The stage is set to claim the ultimate prize! Will our young superstars get the 🏆 home against a formidable #Aussie side? Don't miss #INDU19vAUSU19 in the #Final SUN, 11 FEB, 1 PM onwards on Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/VypTvO6ENb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2024

