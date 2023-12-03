India and Australia meet in the fifth and final T20I of what has been a pretty entertaining series so far. The Men in Blue have already pocketed the series 3-1 and will look to finish things off with a victory when the match begins at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, December 3. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of India vs Australia T20I series and the IND vs AUS 5th T20I live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 HD channel (in English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu commentary). Fans seeking to watch the IND vs AUS match in Hindi commentary can do so on Colors Cineplex. JioCinema will provide IND v AUS 5th T20I free live streaming with commentary in 11 languages. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match. Bhojpuri Commentary During Suryakumar Yadav’s Trademark Scoop Shot in IND vs AUS T20I 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2023 Live

#TeamIndia fans cheer galore 🙌 whenever they see the mighty Rinku Singh roar 🔥🔥 Catch the talismanic batter take guard one last time in the #IDFCFirstBankT20ITrophy - Live from 6 PM only on #JioCinema, #Sports18 & #ColorsCineplex#JioCinemaSports #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kfpyj7V2sh — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)