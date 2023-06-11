The action in the India vs Australia WTC 2023 final has headed to the fifth day, with the match poised well. Action on Day 5 is set to start at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the match and the live telecast of this contest would be available on Star Sports 1/HD, 2/HD, 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Telugu and Kannada channels. Fans who want to live streaming of this match can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. The live telecast of this match would also be available on DD Sports but on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. 'Good Luck Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Team India' Messages Go Viral as India Face Australia on Day 5 of ICC WTC 2023 Final.

India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Day 5 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

Keeping challenging batting conditions aside, @imVkohli is ready make a solid contribution to ensure Team India's victory and has his game face on! Tune-in to #WTCFinalOnStar Today, 2 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#UltimateTest #BelieveInBlue #Cricket pic.twitter.com/1XxgAYIPTN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 11, 2023

