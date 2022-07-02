India will resume their first innings today, on July 2 at Egbaston in the fifth Test against England after an action-packed Day 1 yesterday which saw India sit at a comfortable position with 337 runs, losing seven wickets. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has set the stage with his quick-fire 146 runs off 111 balls for Ravindra Jadeja (83*). The Day 2 of the clash will resume at 3 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 2. Sony Sports Network will telecast the Ind vs Eng match live on television in India. The fans can also watch the game's online live streaming on SonyLIV app.

2️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ GLORIOUS RUNS ✨@RishabhPant17 🤝 @imjadeja 💙 ENG vs INDENG vs INDA partnership that completely changed the course of the innings 🔥 Tune in to Day 2️⃣ of the Historic Test only on the #SonySportsNetwork from 2 PM onwards 📺#ENGvIND #TeamIndia #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/YBwhBwvlCD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

ENG vs IND

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)