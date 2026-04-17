The Indian women's cricket team begins a critical five-match IND-W vs SA-W T20I series against South Africa on 17 April 2026, at Kingsmead, Durban. In India, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Khel will provide the live telecast of IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I 2026 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can also stream the action online via the JioHotstar app and website. Harmanpreet Kaur leads a strong Indian side, while South Africa, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, will look to leverage home advantage. You can follow the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard.

IND-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur ready to lead the charge 🇮🇳🔥 Team India gear up for a thrilling 5-match T20I series against South Africa Women 💥#SAvIND | 5 T20I Starts FRI, 17 APR, 9 PM pic.twitter.com/y2Qr9JWfhN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 15, 2026

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