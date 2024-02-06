IThe action between India U-19 and South Africa U-19 semifinal of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 will be played on Tuesday, February 6. The IND U19 vs SA U19 will get underway at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, South Africa at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). While Star Sports 1/HD channels would provide live telecasts of the match and Disney+ Hotstar live streaming, fans can also watch the action live on DD Bharati. But the IND U19 vs SA U19 semifinal live telecast will be available on DD Bharati, only on DD Free Dish. ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2024: Process-Driven Musheer Khan Is Living In The Moment Ahead of IND U-19 vs SA U-19 Semifinal Match.

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 Live on DD Bharati

#TeamIndia will take on South Africa in the 1st Semi Final of #U19WorldCup 2024 🇮🇳vs🇿🇦 🏏 #INDvSA 🗓️ Today ⏰ 1:30 PM onwards.. Live The Game on DD Bharati 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/knxtGiZoOu — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 6, 2024

