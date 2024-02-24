Akash Deep and Joe Root were the star performers for India and England respectively and both teams will look to gain an upper hand early on, on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Ranchi. England finished with 302/7 with Root grinding out his 10th Test century against India after the visitors got off to a fiery start, riding on Akash Deep's three-wicket haul on debut. While Sports18 and Colors Cineplex will provide live telecast of this match, fans can also watch the IND vs ENG live telecast on DD Sports. But the live telecast will be available only on DD Free Dish and not on cable or DTH platforms like Dish TV, TATA Play, Airtel and Videocon d2h. All India Radio (AIR) might provide live commentary of the match. 'Wake Up… Yeah, Yeah' Ravi Shastri Reacts On-Air As Ball Boy Yawns and Scratches His Crotch During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Telecast on DD Sports

4th Test, #INDvENG 🏏 Game LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) https://t.co/4n4g5Cbzod — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 23, 2024

