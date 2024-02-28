Currently occupying the fourth position in the PSL 2024 league standings, the Karachi Kings have secured two wins from their three matches. Islamabad United's journey in PSL 2024 began impressively with an eight-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars. However, they lost three games in a row, putting them at the fifth position in the points table. Both sides would be aiming for victory to stay competitive in the tournament. The venue for this crucial encounter is the National Stadium in Karachi. The exciting match will start at 7:30 PM IST on February 26. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Karachi Kings vs Islamabad live streaming on the FanCode app. Aftab Ibrahim's ‘Qawali’ Celebration After Taking Fakhar Zaman’s Wicket in Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

PSL Live on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

