Kolkata Knight Riders will host their fourth match of the IPL 2024 season. They won two matches on home turf so far and will be looking for a similar result in the upcoming game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Lucknow side has three wins in the season and stands fifth in the IPL 2024 season. The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants is scheduled at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the KKR vs LSG match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the KKR vs LSG Match is available on the JioCinema App. Gautam Gambhir Extends Greetings of 'Shubho Noboborsho', Offers Journalists Attending Press Conference Sweets Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

A Super Sunday Blockbuster from the Eden Gardens 🔥 Don't miss to catch the LIVE action of #KKRvLSG from 2.30 PM with #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/OGuk6C2TZz — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 14, 2024

