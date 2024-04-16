Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are second in the rankings. Both teams have been very successful at their respective home grounds. KKR does have a better net run rate and can overtake the Royals with a win. It would be interesting to watch RR’s balanced side playing against the explosive batting lineup of KKR. The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the KKR vs RR match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the KKR vs RR Match is available on the JioCinema App. Gautam Gambhir Extends Greetings of 'Shubho Noboborsho', Offers Journalists Attending Press Conference Sweets Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)