After the loss in the opening match of the tournament, Lucknow Super Giants have won three matches in a row, putting them in the third position in the IPL 2024 points table. Delhi Capitals on the other hand is struggling to ‘finish the game strongly’ and have won just one match in five outings. The LSG team is a formidable force at home this season. But Delhi Capitals will be looking to end LSG’s unbeaten run at Ekana Sports City. The match is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the LSG vs DC match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the LSG vs DC Match is available on the JioCinema App. Jasprit Bumrah Shares Photo With Match Ball After Excellent Performance in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Next blockbuster loading at 7.30 tonight - see you at Ekana 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/utHV9jOTHS — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)