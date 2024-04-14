Mumbai Indians won two back-to-back games at home and will be aiming for a hattrick as they take on Chennai Super Kings on blockbuster Sunday. Two of the most successful franchises in the tournament will face each other for the first time this season. Both teams have new captains in the 17th season, which could add new flavour to IPL’s El-Classico. The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the MI vs CSK match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the MI vs CSK Match is available on the JioCinema App. Gautam Gambhir Extends Greetings of 'Shubho Noboborsho', Offers Journalists Attending Press Conference Sweets Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Can the 𝗠𝗜ghty Men make it a hat-trick of wins tonight at their fortress? 🏟️ Watch the LIVE action of #MIvCSK from 7.30 PM with #IPLonJioCinema 📲#TATAIPL #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/tLWLX2Alxt — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 14, 2024

