Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024 on April 11. The MI vs RCB match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The MI vs RCB live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network channels. JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the live telecast viewing option of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the live stream viewing option of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match. MI vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2024.

MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online and Viewing Option

Faf and Co. are ready to play bold against Pandya's Paltan 🔥 Catch #MIvRCB LIVE from 👉 6.30 pm onwards with #IPLonJioCinema 📲#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/Mm5lA4zUH0 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 11, 2024

