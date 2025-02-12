Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa in a very crucial encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday, February 12. The Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena at Mumbai and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. The Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa live telecast will be available on the Sports18 Khel and Star Sports 3 TV channels. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa live streaming online for free. Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Set To Host Indian Men’s Team’s Two International Football Matches in March.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25, Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)