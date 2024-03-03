Namibia and the Netherlands square off in the T20I triangular series on Sunday, March 3. The NAM vs NED match will be played at the TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur and it starts at 11:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Nepal won their last match against the Netherlands. Namibia on the other hand, had suffered a narrow three-run loss to Nepal in their previous encounter. Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch the Namibia vs Netherlands match live telecast on TV channels as there is no official broadcast partner. Fans can nonetheless enjoy live streaming online of this contest on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a pass. Nicol Loftie-Eaton Scores Fastest Century in T20Is, Achieves Feat During Nepal vs Namibia T20 Tri-Series 2024 Match.

Namibia vs Netherlands

Buckle up as Netherlands and Namibia are set to battle it out at TU in the thrilling encounter of Nepal T20I Triangular Series 🔥🏏 #NepT20I | #OneBallBattles | #NepalCricket #HappyDressingRoom | #WorldCupYear2024 pic.twitter.com/f6DOY5K35Y — CAN (@CricketNep) March 3, 2024

