The three-match ODI series between Nepal and Canada is underway and the first match of the series will be played on Thursday, February 8. Nepal vs Canada 1st ODI will be played at TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal. The match has a scheduled time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Nepal vs Canada ODI series. Fans can watch the live streaming of the match between Nepal and Canada on the FanCode app with a cost of subscription fee. Virat Kohli's Leave Extended, Star Indian Cricketer Set to Miss Test Matches in Rajkot and Ranchi Against England: Report.

Nepal vs Canada

Game on! 🏏 Nepal Canada Bilateral Series kicks off its thrilling journey today. 🔥 Let the cricketing excitement unfold! 🌟 Secure your spot for the showdown: https://t.co/Kvu6fwQ5UO#weCAN | #WorldCupYear2024 | #NEPvCAN | #HappyDressingRoom pic.twitter.com/84bIOrmADF — CAN (@CricketNep) February 8, 2024

