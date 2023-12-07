Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers have won their last five games respectively in the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 season, putting them on top of the table. New York Strikers though edged out the Samp Army on the net run rate, claiming the top position. Also, Samp Army is yet to register a victory over NYS, giving them extra motivation for the game. The exciting match will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi, at 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports 18 2 TV channel will provide live telecast of this match while fans who want to watch online live streaming, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir Praise Skipper Kieron Pollard After New York Strikers Win Four Games in Row.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army

