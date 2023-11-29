ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 has displayed some exciting cricketing actions and some shocking results till now. Nigeria in their last match, lost to Uganda. Their next match against Zimbabwe will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. The Nigeria vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 match has a start time of 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not be live telecast in India but fans can get the live streaming of the match on the ICC TV app. Fans can download the ICC TV App, register, and watch the games live. The live streaming of the Nigeria vs Zimbabwe match will also be available on the FanCode app and website. Sikandar Raza’s Heroics Guide Zimbabwe To Win Against Rwanda, Namibia Register Comprehensive Victory Over Kenya in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Africa Region Qualifier Live Streaming and Telecast Details

