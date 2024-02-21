New Zealand and Australia now renew their rivalry in the T20I series, the first of which starts with the first game, on Wednesday, February 21. The NZ vs AUS 1st T20I will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand and it has a start time of 11:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series will not be telecasted on TV sets. Fans can still watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming online on the Prime Video app and website because they have the official rights. Jordan Cox, Alex Hales Combine To Take Sensational Catch Near Boundary During Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

NZ vs AUS

the clash begins!🏏



Watch #NZvsAUS 1st T20I today at 11:40 AM, LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/YkWXsONOJs— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 21, 2024

