New Zealand and Australia will resume their proceedings on Day 2 of the 1st Test at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton. Cameron Green was Australia's star performer with an undefeated century as he carried his team to 279/9 after they lost wickets at regular intervals. For New Zealand, Matt Henry was the best bowler, having taken four wickets. Unfortunately, the NZ vs AUS Test series live telecast will not be available for fans to watch in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can nonetheless watch the NZ vs AUS 1st Test live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Neil Wagner Spotted Fielding During NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Despite Having Announced Retirement From International Cricket (Watch Video).

NZ vs AUS Live on Amazon Prime

about to kickstart a fresh series, buckle up! 🏏 Watch #NZvsAUS 1st Test Feb 29 - Mar 4 at 3:30 AM, LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/LjLovbQZOW — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 28, 2024

