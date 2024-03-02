New Zealand and Australia will resume their proceedings on Day 2 of the 1st Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. New Zealand suffered a collapse on Day 2 and Aussies are in the driver's seat. Unfortunately, the NZ vs AUS Test series live telecast will not be available for fans to watch in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can nonetheless watch the NZ vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Nathan Lyon, Seamers Help Australia Gain 217-Run Lead Against New Zealand at Stumps on Day 2.

NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Live Streaming

The visitors lead by 217 runs at stumps in Wellington 🏏 Tim Southee with two wickets late on Day 2. Head to https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU or the NZC App for the full scorecard 📲 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/IBUtcAx6VR — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)