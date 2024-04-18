Pakistan women's cricket team locks horns with West Indies women's cricket team in the 1st ODI off three ODIs on Thursday, April 18. The match between PAK W and WI W is taking place at the National Stadium in Karachi. Due to the absence of an official broadcaster the PAK W vs WI W three-match ODI series will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. Fans can use the FanCode app and website as the live stream viewing option at the cost of a match or series pass. West Indies women while batting first were able to score 269 runs at the loss of eight wickets. New Zealand Cricketer Ish Sodhi Tries Hand at Punjabi Commentary Ahead of PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

PAK W vs WI W 1st ODI 2024 Live Streaming Details

Match Day!🏏 Get ready for the 1st WODI for the Maroon Warriors this year!🙌🏾 Watch live on @FlowSportsApp & Willow 📲 📺 #PAKWvWIW #MaroonWarriors pic.twitter.com/IGUb71RbVE — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) April 17, 2024

