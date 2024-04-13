Rajasthan Royals dropped the first points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season as they lost their recent game against Gujarat Titans at home. Still with four wins in five games, the Sanju Samson-led side is at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. Punjab Kings on the other hand had mixed results so far. They stand eighth in the points table with two wins from five games. The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the PBKS vs RR match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the PBKS vs RR Match is available on the JioCinema App. Jasprit Bumrah Shares Photo With Match Ball After Excellent Performance in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Game.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live on Jio Cinema

The battle lines are drawn in Mullanpur 🏟️ Two crucial points are at stake in #PBKSvRR, starting at 6.30pm only on #IPLonJioCinema#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/idep9SjCwz — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 13, 2024

