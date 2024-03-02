A fascinating contest between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi is on the cards as Peshawar Zalmi face Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024 on Saturday, March 2. The match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and it starts at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, cricket fans in India will not be able to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars live telecast on their TV sets. Fans can nonetheless watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming online on the FanCode app and website on laptops, mobiles and other devices. Shadab Khan, Alex Hales Involved in Horrific Collision During Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

Are you ready for the #PZvLQ clash? Can Qalandars score their first win or will the Zalmi rise victorious ❓#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/EsBpobPTyG — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 2, 2024

