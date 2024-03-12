Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Smriti Mandhana are all set to take up the Mumbai Indians challenge in their final Women's Premier League 2024 round-robin match. RCB would aim to win the match and make it to the playoffs of the tournament, however, as UP Warriorz lost their previous match against Gujarat Giants, they would hope MI to defeat RCB with a bigger margin so that they have a chance to make it to the playoffs of the tournament. The RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sports 18 1 and 2 SD/HD channels whereas the match will be streamed for free on the Jio Cinema mobile app and website. No IPL 2024 RCB Home Matches At M Chinnaswamy Stadium? KSCA Calls for Meeting Amid Water Crisis in Bengaluru: Report

RCB-W vs MI-W Live

