English Premier League giants Manchester City will be up against La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2024 Quarter Final Leg 1 match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Both teams have an equal chance of winning the match and Football fans can see an epic clash in front of their eyes. Football fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network whereas it can be streamed on the Sony Liv app. The match will kick off from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 10, 2024. Real Madrid Seek UEFA Permission to Play Manchester City Under a Closed Roof in Upcoming Champions League 2023-24 Match: Report

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live

