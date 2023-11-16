What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

South Africa will take on Australia in the second semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 16. The SA vs AUS CWC 2023 semi-final match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can hence watch live telecasts of the South Africa and Australia ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final match on Star Sports Network channels. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the SA vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final match. ‘Can’t Forward Plan Too Much With Weather’ Pat Cummins Brushes Off Rain Concerns Ahead of SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final Match

SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

AUS's pursuit of a 6th World Cup triumph faces a formidable hurdle in SA. Can the Aussies prevail or will the Proteas make it to their first ever World Cup final? 🤨 Tune-in to the 2nd Semi-Final #SAvAUS Today, 12 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 #WorldCupOnStar pic.twitter.com/CBRZZjGgMp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 16, 2023

